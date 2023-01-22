Letter: Thank you, Sheriff Tadelman

Voters in McHenry County woke up this week to the news that we are getting a great value in the election of our new sheriff, Robb Tadelman. We now have a sheriff as well as state and federal supreme courts. Who knew after 200 years our government never needed a court system? All we need is Tadelman to define what laws are constitutional and what laws aren’t. Who knew? As an elected law enforcement officer, the duties of the office are right in the job description: law enforcement. There is no interpretation of the law or determination of the constitutionality of any law in that.

How bold for a newly elected official to completely change a 200-year-old form of government. It appears our founding fathers had it wrong. We only need two branches of government, what a savings for the taxpayer. Thank you, Sheriff Tadelman.

Tom Peterson

Lake in the Hills