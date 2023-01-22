Letter: Sensible gun control laws are a win for everyone

Regardless of what side of the issue you are on with Illinois’ new gun control law, maybe we can agree it’s really a win-win situation. Starting from a place most would agree with: Gun violence is an epidemic.

For those who want assault weapons out of circulation and a safer country for future generations, the ban on the manufacture and selling of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois is a step in the right direction. Another win on this side is that one of America’s most powerful lobbying organizations, the NRA, will likely have spent money from its coffers to fight such laws across the country as more states get fed up with mass shootings. That leaves less money for the NRA to lobby lawmakers. Less money equals less political influence which is likely the reason why the United States does not have more sensible gun control laws at the federal level.

For those who feel the need to have assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, the law allows you to keep them. Also, the political pandering of most county sheriffs will not enforce the required registration of such munitions.

So in Illinois we won’t be selling/adding more assault weapons because of the new law and the current owners get to keep what they have. Well done, Illinois. I call that a win for everyone.

David Smith

Crystal Lake