Letter: Vote Jason Blumenthal for Johnsburg Village Trustee

It’s time for a change in Johnsburg. We need a younger voice on the Village Board.

Jason Blumenthal was raised in Johnsburg and is known to many as a friendly, upbeat person who can bring legal expertise to the board because he is an attorney. Having served in a group with him, I can vouch that Blumenthal is fiscally responsible. What I like most about Blumenthal is that he’s for the common person. A recent article in the Northwest Herald quoted him concerning the possibility of the expansion of the sewer system in Johnsburg, “There are high costs associated with bringing existing residents onto the sewer system. ... The cost can be burdensome for some,” said Blumenthal, who added supports looking into additional ways the village board can offer to help residents with those connection costs, including long-term payment agreements to spread out the tap on fees. We need someone who cares for the “little guy” in Johnsburg.

Vote for Jason Blumenthal Tuesday, April 4.

Kirk Donald

Johnsburg