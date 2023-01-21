Letter: Tadelman’s job is to enforce the law

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman owes his constituents an explanation as to why he feels he can choose not to enforce HB5471 – better known as the assault weapons ban. His claims that the law is unconstitutional, has no merit and there are no facts to support his position. His objections mimic the positions taken by the “constitutional sheriffs” movement, which claims county sheriffs are free to ignore any law they determine to be unconstitutional. These views are in violation of their oath of office and a dereliction of duty should they follow through on their threat.

The sheriff claims the law will make criminals of otherwise law abiding citizens. Sorry, these so-called law abiding citizens are choosing to break the law over something as trivial as registering their weapons of war with the state. Such an inconvenience to go through in order to save lives.

His position is nothing more than grandstanding meant to appease the existing gun culture in Illinois. If he can’t do his job, he should resign.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin