Letter: Need vs. want

I support the Second Amendment and all responsible gun ownership. The front page of the Northwest Herald on Jan. 12 displayed a three-quarters-of-a-page picture of a local gun salesman holding a military-style .50 caliber machine gun that looked to be about 5 feet long. There was another very large assault rifle on the counter next to him. If this isn’t a poster child for the banning of assault weapons, what is? Gun nuts claiming to be sportsmen are abusing the Second Amendment. How many deer or pheasant will you be hunting with those massive automatic weapons?

The headline talked about gun shop owners preparing to go out of business. Gun stores have been around since guns were invented. If the assault weapon ban causes your gun store to lose that much of your revenue, you are a merchant of death and not a gun dealer. The headline also said: sheriffs won’t enforce the new gun law. This is absolutely crazy, sheriffs refusing to enforce our laws because they don’t like them. The federal law defers to state laws on abortion and marijuana. Where are the local sheriffs on these issues? I don’t see them shutting down clinics or dispensaries. All sheriffs take an oath to defend and uphold all our laws. Interpretation is up to the courts. If they can’t abide by their oath and enforce all our laws, they should resign. Good riddance to needless assault weapons and to sheriffs refusing to do their jobs.

Bob Miller

Crystal Lake