Letter: Is mayor’s candidacy paperwork karma?

Haig Haleblian’s candidacy paperwork for Mayor of Crystal Lake was challenged by Don Kountz. After an adjudication hearing, Haig withdrew his candidacy. At the hearing, Haig said, “I made a mistake by inadvertently excluding one piece of required, completed, notarized, paper which I still possess tonight. My only excuse is that I was helping a new candidate get their packet in order. In my haste, that one piece of paper didn’t make it into my election packet. I made that mistake and fully admit to it. What is transpiring tonight rocks the very basics of a free election where the citizens chose their candidate.”

On Haig’s Facebook page a question was raised: Why would anyone be so petty to go after Haig after all he has done for the city of Crystal Lake? To answer the question – it’s karma.

Maybe a reminder about what happened to Robert Miller in 2018/2019 will give an answer. Robert was running for a spot on the Crystal Lake City Council and had his paperwork challenged by City Council members. Robert’s paperwork was complete (unlike Haig’s) but one piece couldn’t be filed in a timely manner because the McHenry County offices were closed due to a blizzard.

You, Mr. Haleblian, sat idly by while your fellow council members got Robert removed from the ballot. No chance for the citizens to chose their candidate back then. It rocked the very basics of a free election and you were OK with it.

Please stop acting like you are a victim. The people of Crystal Lake deserve better. How about discussing what your vision is for our fine city?

Dianne Miller

Crystal Lake