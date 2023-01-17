Letter: Disturbing situation

Some of Illinois’ county sheriffs have publicly refused to enforce the new semiautomatic gun laws. These well-respected individuals are entrusted with the enforcement of all laws in the state and it is highly disturbing that they refuse.

Who else will speak for the people if not our elected officials? Who else will speak for the families whose children have been injured or killed? Is this how our democracy should function?

If they refuse to do their job, should they still have that job?

Nancy Vazzano

Crystal Lake