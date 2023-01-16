Letter: Thank you for enforcing the law, Sheriff Idleburg

Welcome to the Wild West. For the recent writers and others who objected to McHenry County becoming a gun sanctuary, you can save your ink. Our elected county sheriff unilaterally ended the debate. He joined other northern Illinois counties in announcing that his office would not enforce the new ban on certain weapons (“Sheriffs across northern Illinois say they won’t enforce gun registration under new ban,” Northwest Herald, Wednesday, Jan. 11).

Thank you, Sheriff Idleburg of Lake County, for going against the tide and vowing to enforce the law.

Michael A. Rugh

Woodstock