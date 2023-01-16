Letter: Sheriffs shouldn’t ignore the law

I was distressed to learn that McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman has decided to ignore some of the provisions in House Bill 5471. What we have here is another person in a position of power deciding to ignore the law. He may believe that it’s his job to interpret the law and decide what is unconstitutional, but that’s a job for the courts, not the county sheriff. If he believes the law is unconstitutional, his remedy is to persuade the district attorney to file a request that the law be put on hold pending court cases, not to ignore the law. I put this to you, fellow tax payers. I’m willing to bet that there are laws that each of us does not agree with. If we were to ignore them, Tadelman’s deputies would be right there to arrest us. Just because he is in a position of power, he should not be allowed special status. He should be removed from office immediately.

Charles Dill

Sleepy Hollow