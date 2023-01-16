Letter: Attacking one right can lead to an attack on all rights

I don’t like it, but McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman and his peers from across the state are correct in declaring the recently passed assault weapons ban unconstitutional, including the cringe-inducing provision that requires gun owners to register weapons purchased before the law was enacted with the government.

Guns aren’t my thing, but I support the Second Amendment because, over the long run, an attack on one right opens the door to an attack on all rights.

I cherish things like free speech, the right of women to make their own medical decisions, and equal access to a quality education, regardless of whether you live in Harvard, Crystal Lake, or the south side of Chicago. The pursuit of those rights is ultimately contingent on the protection of ones I personally oppose.

Freedom isn’t easy. If it was, governments like ours would be the norm rather than the exception in human history. Keeping what we have, which is by no means inevitable, means embracing the fact that freedom applies to everyone, no matter what happens in any given election.

Chris Truscott

Crystal Lake