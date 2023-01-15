Letter: Time to get to work for all Americans

Goodbye Miss America pie. Elections are over and now all heck is breaking loose. Used to be that our elected representatives would get together and hash out bills that benefited all of the citizens. No longer it seems. To the Donald Trump faction, get over it, it is done. Time to get to work for the good of all Americans.

If you insist on this frame of mind you are only hurting what the United States of America stands for. You are only giving comfort to those who hate America. I am sure that many who read this will be offended, but this is not about one man but the future of our country. Time to get a grip and choose to cooperate again, or it will be bye bye Miss America.

Carl Hurtig

McHenry