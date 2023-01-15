Letter: Gun sanctuaries

Once again, the idea of a gun sanctuary for McHenry County rears its ugly head. A few years back, certain residents started a petition to make the county a gun sanctuary. They claimed over 5,000 signatures. What they didn’t mention is that over half those signatures were from people who don’t even live in this county, many actually living in Wisconsin.

The reality is these folks are a minority here. They want to force their idea of gun freedom on a county that doesn’t support this horrible idea.

We need to stand up for law and order, which the Republican Party says they support. Let them put their money where their mouths are. Violating state law is not supporting law and order, it’s supporting anarchy.

Anne Blohm

Crystal Lake