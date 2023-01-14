Letter: When is it our problem?

Scott Reader’s recent column about doing the right thing rings true in today’s hostile culture. Is it not our problem that the proxy war in Ukraine has killed and maimed tens of thousands? Why do we go seeking foreign entanglements or monsters abroad when Washington and John Quincy Adams warned us not to? When we left Afghanistan, we withheld $9 billion of their own money, which, according to David Beasley, head of the United Nations World Food Program, leaves 23 million Afghans facing food insecurity and possible starvation. The immigration problems the U.S. and western Europe are facing is a result of keeping the nations from which they flee backward and underdeveloped. Aren’t we engaged in a great psychological civil war, testing whether our nation can endure?

We, as a nation, have strayed greatly from the vision of the Founding Fathers. Yes, they were slave owners, and yes, the land was stolen. Add any other horrific historical fact, which many then use to justify their rage as alleged victims. Some people note that all men are created equal and continue to work to form a more perfect union. But, with over 1,000 military bases worldwide, we constantly engage in foreign entanglements. The Deep State continually propagandizes Putin and Xi Jinping as monsters while neglecting the elephant in the room. “It’s not my problem” still haunts Scott Reader. Anyone else?

Nicholas C. Kockler

Woodstock