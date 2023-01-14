Letter: House speaker votes

After watching the proceedings (a.k.a. fiasco) for four days to elect the Speaker of the House, I have come to the conclusion that the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate do one thing really, really well. That one thing is for all members of one party to stand up and cheer, clap and yell after almost every sentence uttered by a member of their party who is giving a speech.

The same thing happens at the State of the Union address except for an occasional Supreme Court judge who said “that’s not true.” These proceedings could be done in half the time without all this grandstanding.

Chuck Berndt

McHenry