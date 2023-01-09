Letter: Response to McHenry County gun sanctuary idea

Here is my response to recent letters against making McHenry County a gun sanctuary.

Chicago already has the most or something close to the most gun laws in the U.S. Chicago also has the most or something close to the most gun homicides in the U.S. So you think more gun laws will stop this? All these laws do is punish law-abiding people, who become more defenseless with each new law. Red flag laws may look good at face value, but they are inherently unconstitutional in countless ways. They violate freedom of speech, the Second Amendment, due process, the right to a trial, and unreasonable searches and seizures.

Gun laws don’t do anything except embolden criminals. Illinois is proof of this.

Scott Mortimer

Marengo