Letter: We need to show empathy

I’m an NFL fan and have been since the early 1980s. Then again, it wasn’t hard to get hooked, especially when I patrolled the streets of the city home to the Bears’ franchise and the 1985 Super Bowl Champions.

So I watched Monday night’s NFL game between the Bills and the Bengals and saw, along with millions of other viewers, Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field after a tackle. When we all saw the ambulance and heard medical personnel performing CPR on him in the middle of the field, it became all too real.

Then, as we all wondered during the next hour whether the NFL was going to force the players to continue their game play or postpone the game.

Hamlin is a close friend to many on the Bills’ roster. A commentator stated that the players spend more time with each other than they do with their own families, and they would be emotionally affected by Hamlin’s unknown condition after he was driven off the field in the ambulance.

So imagine what first responders go through when one of their own is suddenly ambushed, shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop or falls through a collapsing roof while trying to stop a fire. Shock? Disbelief? Worry? Tears? Like professional football players, first responders understand the risks associated with their jobs. However, the expectation is for first responders to keep performing despite their mental despair because the emergency calls need to be answered. There’s no time to stop and regroup, postpone work, hug one another or cry.

I’m not minimizing what happened to Hamlin. Instead, I’m hoping people can show more empathy to first responders. It’s not a game. To reiterate the NFL motto, “It takes all of us.”

Laura Scarry

McHenry