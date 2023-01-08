Letter: Public transportation in McHenry County

Having needed to rely upon public transportation in McHenry County many times in the past, I am well aware of how inadequate and unreliable bus service in McHenry County has been for many decades.

I have been in the county long enough that I recall the expansion of the RTA into McHenry County back during the Carter administration. Then, residents could rely on a generally punctual service, including Saturday route service, with buses sometimes filled to capacity.

Then, the route bus schedule in McHenry County began before 6 a.m. and ended past 7 p.m. with hourly buses throughout the whole day. This full schedule allowed passengers to rely on the bus to get them to and from their destinations in a timely manner, afforded flexibility in scheduling one’s day, including last-minute changes, and did not require passengers to wait up to eight hours for a return route bus.

The county population has more than doubled since then, and some communities have grown exponentially (Huntley is nearly 17 times larger), yet the route bus service has been reduced and replaced with a dial-a-ride system that is only capable of serving a fraction of the passengers served during the late 1970s and 1980s.

Research shows that for every dollar spent on public transportation the economy benefits $3.

McHenry County needs and deserves a 21st century bus service to relieve congestion and serve the needs of all of our citizens. Let’s invest in our community.

Terry Kappel

McHenry