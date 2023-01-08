Letter: High school sports stories

I was saddened to see that neither Johnsburg nor Crystal Lake Central cheerleading made the list of top 10 high school sports stories of 2022.

Both the Skyhawks and the Tigers brought home state championships this year. Also, no mention of the Prairie Ridge Co-op Gymnastics State Title. While those who won individual titles should certainly be celebrated, there were only three team IHSA championship trophies brought back to the NWHerald area in 2022.

Had it been a football, baseball or boys basketball team, I’m sure it would have been the story of the year.

Phil Landrum

Lake in the Hills