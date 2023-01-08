Letter: Covert censors

A while ago, I noticed the quantity of letters to the editor was reduced to only a few on one or two days per week. At the same time, more and longer opinion pieces were appearing by in-house writers. I also see the paper has reduced the letters to the editor from 350 words to 250 words. Overt censoring makes people dubious of the motives. Covert censoring by making less space and opportunity for people to speak out is just as suspicious.

There’s less than 200 words in this letter. Concise statements can be written, but within 250 words very little background or supportive clarification can be shared. Why are the editors so stingy with space in a paper that is routinely short on content?

It would be interesting to provide a diligent, written explanation to readers why a newspaper would choose to limit their letters to 250 words or less. Will they explain their motivation, or in 250 words or less simply state cost factors?

I was going to repeat the first paragraph just to demonstrate the small space 250 words occupies, but I would have exceeded the 250 word limitation.

Rick Dime

Richmond

Editor’s note: The Northwest Herald publishes letters it receives that follow our policy, which states: We welcome letters on public issues, specifically of interest to local readers. Letters must include the author’s full name, home address, including hometown, and day and evening telephone numbers. We limit letters to 250 words and one published letter every three weeks. All letters are subject to editing for length, clarity and content at the sole discretion of the editor.

During the 2022 election season, just a few months ago, we received more than 100 letters and some days we published up to three pages of letters. We’d be happy to have even more letters.

Meanwhile, limiting letters to 250 words helps to ensure a point is made succinctly, just as our editors ask our reporters to write each day.

(That’s about 135 words.)