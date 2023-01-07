Letter: We need to save the Earth from unending growth

How many planets do you think are available to move to when we use this one up? We’ve eliminated more than half our growing plant life, squandered more than half our topsoil and two-thirds of our soil organic matter, compromised half our hydrology, eliminated more than half our forests, wildlife, and species diversity, burned up more than half our fossil fuels, and doubled the human population over what was considered barely sustainable 50 years ago. All we can come up with to fix things is more growth and more babies? What planet do you live on?

Forgive me for waxing spiritual, but at this point humanity’s only salvation is to join together to repair the damage we’ve done to the only home we will ever have in this lifetime. The most hopeful mass movement now taking shape and approaching a spiritual philosophy is the Global Earth Repair Foundation. Its luminaries and citizens have helped restored millions of acres of degraded landscapes all over the world. However, that’s only a drop in the bucket compared to the overall need.

We need to embrace our only true salvation, repairing the Earth, with the same fervor we recently embraced destroying it with unending growth. Contact the Global Earth Repair Foundation at globalearthrepairfoundation.org and ask how you can help before there’s nothing left worth saving. It requires nothing less than religious-level dedication. You don’t think twice about repairing your house when it’s needed. Now repair your home.

Donovan C. Wilkin

Huntley