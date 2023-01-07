Letter: The risk of McHenry County becoming a gun sanctuary

During the McHenry County Board’s first official meeting of the new board, some residents appealed to make our county a gun sanctuary.

This is a pushback to the Protect Illinois Communities Act that is moving through the state Legislature in response to the gun violence that has killed mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children and grandchildren nationwide.

The act, if passed, would ban assault-style weapons, magazines holding more than 10 bullets and raise the age to purchase a gun. The legislation would also make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell or purchase any assault-style weapons in Illinois. The legislation does not make it illegal to own a gun for people of legal age who pass Illinois background checks.

If our County Board is swayed to become a gun sanctuary, we will become a county that prohibits the enforcement of gun control measures such as universal background checks, high-capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans and red flag laws.

We will effectively take power from law enforcement to protect all of us, including the 52,102 students that attend McHenry County’s 93 public schools, in order to uphold a Second Amendment right that isn’t at risk.

The very reason this act can pass is because it’s not at odds with the Second Amendment. The only right at risk is that of a safe place to live, the definition of a sanctuary. The government’s job is to create a people’s sanctuary and a people-centric government, not an opening for anarchy.

Colleen Loduha

Lake in the Hills