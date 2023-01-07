Letter: Mental health issues need more attention

Regarding the news article that appeared about banning powerful weapons in our state Saturday, Dec. 3:

Bert Irslinger said that mental health is a problem that needs more attention.

Jeff Regmier has said more help is needed in addressing mental illness, and Ron Hain said the correct approach includes investing in quality mental health resources.

I agree that mental health issues need more attention, need to be better addressed and that mental health resources should be of higher quality. However, Irslinger, Regmier and Hain are expressing the opinion that people who have a mental illness are dangerous and prone to committing violent crimes. The fact is that people with mental illnesses are more likely to be victims of crimes.

Edward Rickert

McHenry