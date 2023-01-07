Letter: Gun sanctuary

I strongly object to McHenry County being labeled a gun sanctuary county.

The easy access of weapons doesn’t make us safer. Promoting guns doesn’t make us safer. Announcing McHenry County as a gun refuge does not encourage people to consider McHenry County a place to move.

With the election of a new sheriff and new County Board members, I urge these leaders to stand up and push back against this ill-conceived idea. They should speak up with one voice: No.

The last thing this county needs is to be labeled a gun sanctuary county.

Phil Heil

Huntley