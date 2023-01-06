Letter: Things to consider with gun law

As the Democratic Party in Springfield prepares to pass the anti-Second Amendment bill HB 5855, let’s consider the following:

The proposed law will do nothing to stem the tide of violence as criminals, by definition, do not follow laws.

Refusal to comply with the draconian measures this law proposes will create scores of new felons out of what, up until passage of this proposal, were law-abiding citizens enjoying the freedoms as protected under the Constitution.

This proposal will put Illinoisans at risk by limiting the tools the law-abiding can avail themselves of to protect their lives, families and property while those who proposed this law and control the vote hide behind the protections afforded to the political class.

The violence in our society is not caused by firearms, but by the failed policies that have turned great states and cities into safe havens for criminals. Bad legislation, prosecutors who favor criminal rights over victim rights, ineffective sentencing by a leftist judiciary and a penal system that regularly cycles those not fit back into society.

HB 5855 is not about safety, it is about gun control and gun control is always about control.

Leonard Mitchell

Woodstock