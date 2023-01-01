Letter: ‘Disgusting effort to glorify guns‘

I am outraged to hear about a proposal to designate McHenry County as a gun sanctuary. I’m a pediatric nurse and wonder if you are aware that gun violence is now the leading cause of unintended injury death for children in this country, ahead of motor vehicle crashes and all disease. Why would anyone want to glorify guns? You need only look at our neighboring county and Highland Park.

The United States is the only country in the world to have this kind of gun culture. Our children have to have lock down drills in schools because of the very real threat of death by automatic weapons. Enough.

I hope you will not be a part of this disgusting effort to glorify guns in McHenry County. Is this how we want to identify ourselves? This effort failed before and I will work to make sure it fails again.

Mary Ernest

McHenry