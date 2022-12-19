Letter: Who may be different?

The “Those Who May Be Different” headline that appeared in the Northwest Herald recently was given the broadest coverage that the reader needed four pages to read the entire article. This in relation to my life now that I’m an aging senior citizen and who may be different than when I was at age 21.

I’m sure my appearance at the earlier age may have been more youthful, but I don’t remember frolicking around on stage in a dress wearing lipstick in front of grammar school children. But I do remember as an adult I attended a drag show in the 1960s when visiting San Francisco for the entertainment value.

I’m trying to understand the pure glorification this newspaper gave these drag queen personalities. I do believe that these personalities maybe good at a professional entertainment level for adults wanting to view their performance, but not for kids.

As a child of the “greatest generation” in America, I’m just baffled by this.

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake