Letter: Thank you for helping fight this battle

On Thursday, Dec. 17, 1970, my mom, Marlene Ahrens, was murdered as she left work to come home to her family. Our lives were forever upended that evening. Our world came crashing down; lives changed, people changed, hearts were broken and a family was destroyed. The murderer was not caught that night. The following evening, he went to rob the Farmhouse Tavern, also in McHenry, and murdered Guenther Dolenski, another family man with four little girls.

The opportunity once again for the convicted murderer, Phillip Soper, to be eligible for parole came in December 2021. I have spent years since Soper became eligible for parole fighting to keep him secured behind bars. COVID-19 delayed our hearings. I was able to locate Dolenski’s daughters, and they joined me at the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office as we had a Zoom hearing contesting the release of Soper.

Between the five of us, we brought our current state’s attorney, Patrick Keneally, to tears. He heard us as well as our representative from the Prisoner Review Board, along with Assistant State’s Attorney Jim Newman and his assistant Kelly Gallagher. We poured out our hearts about how our lives were destroyed. Newman accompanied me to Springfield in February, where I again begged the Prisoner Review Board to keep Soper in prison. We were successful in convincing the board to deny Soper parole. It is a small win, but it could never have been accomplished without the unwavering support of these people. They have been an immense help for me as I continue to struggle with Soper’s mere existence. I have been fortunate to locate the arresting officer, Officer Dan, who helped me put the events in order, and I appreciate him for his service.

There are many more past state attorneys, from Ted Floro to the current one, who have always had my back. to all these people who represent McHenry County and me and my family. Thank you for all you do. You give me the backing and strength to continue this battle to keep “my favorite prisoner” incarcerated until his death. Thank you for helping me fight the most horrendous fight of my life. You are the best.

Margie Ahrens

Cary