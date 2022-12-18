Letter: Holiday food donations down

We are writing today hoping you may be able to help us spread the word about our holiday display and food drive.

Our 2022 display is bigger and better than ever, but we are noticing that food donations are drastically down. We’re guessing that it’s a combination of the economy and the lack of snow (we notice an 80% increase in visitors when there is snow on the ground).

For more than 20 years, we have been spreading joy to the Crystal Lake community through our holiday displays in conjunction with our family’s nonprofit organization, Fisher Outreach Group. The Clickmas in Crystal Lake Holiday Display hosts an annual food drive to benefit the Family Health Partnership Clinic in Crystal Lake.

We love being able to bring joy to our community during the holiday season and help our neighbors who may be suffering from food insecurity. We welcome and encourage the community to come by and ask that they bring a donation for the Family Health Partnership Clinic. One of our mottos has always been, that when many give a little, you get a lot.

Our display is located at 401 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, and runs nightly from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through New Years Eve. There is a collection bin for food donations and monetary donations are also accepted.

We wish all of our McHenry County friends and neighbors a very happy holiday season, and we look forward to seeing you.

Dan Click and Jacci Richards

Fisher Outreach Group