Letter: Goodbye election season, hello holiday season

It’s enjoyable to once again be able to see and experience Christmas joy throughout the area after pandemic cancellations and cautions the two previous years. The joy and fun of Christmas can be seen through holiday happenings, events, parties and shopping for presents. It is enjoyable to view at night Christmas decorations at homes throughout the community. Many homes in Marengo are decorated with beautiful and elaborate decorations.

A short time ago we were besieged with daily political ads. Whether it be in your mailbox, on TV or letters to the newspaper, political rhetoric was relentless with abortion seemingly the main issue addressed. It’s easy to forget things said, accusations leveled and sometimes falsehoods directed towards others.

In a sense it’s ironic we are now celebrating a holiday about kindness towards and fellowship with others. We celebrate the birth of a child, who signifies love, joy and hope for all. The birth of Christ reminds us of the importance of life, how we should cherish and appreciate it, but also the fragility and despair it can bring.

As we celebrate the joy of Christmas with our friends and family, let us remember those who are less fortunate, have lost loved ones and are socially and emotionally distressed from domestic violence, war and evil throughout the world. Most of all, let us celebrate the birth of Jesus, the creation and respect for life, and his message of love and hope for all mankind.

Chuck McKee

Marengo