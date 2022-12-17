Letter: How littering is hurting the planet

Litter is wrecking our planet, and it’s our responsibility to do something about it.

Plastic litter is killing our marine animals and permanently damaging our oceans. According to unitednations.org, more than 300,000 marine animals die or suffer due to plastic litter, either from becoming entangled with plastic or mistaking it for food.

Plastic litter is a major issue in our society because it is ruining the ecosystems within our oceans, which can be easily avoided through beneficial human actions, and because the seafood Americans consume daily may possibly be contaminated with broken-down plastic from our plastic trash.

Not only can litter kill innocent animals, it can also pollute the air and ruin air quality. According to Texas Disposal.org, 40% of the world’s waste is burned, releasing toxic emissions into the atmosphere and the air that we breathe each and every day. The release of these harmful chemicals can be the start and cause of major respiratory issues and long-term health problems, and the emissions of these chemicals can also be the starter for acid rains, which can damage plant and animal life in various ecosystems. Respiratory systems can be saved if we decide to care more about what we do with our garbage. Pollution can ruin the air quality of our atmosphere, which can ruin our respiratory systems and cause long-term health concerns for us, but we can all stop these issues from occurring if we decide to act against littering in our communities.

Mason Leske

Huntley