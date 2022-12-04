Letter: Don’t listen to fake rumors

While I was ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, a young woman came over and berated me for supporting an organization that is anti-LGBTQ. Once at home, I checked the web. The Salvation Army website stated that this fake rumor was started by anti-gay activists to discredit the Salvation Army, which in fact offers aid to people of any race, religion or sexual orientation who are in need.

Shoppers, please don’t listen to fake rumors. Give to the Salvation Army bell ringers. We’re on God’s side.

Judy Jurkowski

McHenry