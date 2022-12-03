Letter: Thank families with three children

A recently letter writer lost me at “Encourage no more than two children per family.” Didn’t they try that in China in the 1980s? How did that work for them? Now they’re trying to rebuild their population. Don’t think it can’t happen here. I never thought I’d be seeing our country trying to transition to socialism, but guess what? I’m seeing it happen.

I remember hearing it takes 2.1 children per family to maintain a level population. What the writer is proposing would take decades to start feeling the effects and even longer to reverse. It’s like writing off a century on a test. I’ll be long gone by the time your risky test starts showing its effects. I have three children, two have three children and the third is just starting the proliferation of our population.

How is our country going to remain strong with a dwindling population while other countries grow? Who will take care of you when you’re aged? If you are at retirement age, thank me and all the other families who have three-plus children for your Social Security checks.

You are very welcome.

Frank Tierney

Woodstock