Letter: Why Northwestern Health Bridge is closing

Northwestern Health Bridge is closing, they say, due to declining enrollment. Ever wonder why? Maybe it’s because there is no more day care. Maybe it’s because the men’s locker room ceiling is full of water stains and the metal has rust all over it. Maybe it’s because when something breaks, it takes a month to fix it.

Did I say rust? Check out the radiators at the pool area. It took us three weeks and two emails to get a light bulb changed in the racketball court.

Northwestern took over, kept charging, did no upgrades or fixes, then when it went to hell, they closed it. Buy it, use it until it stops making money, then sell it. Corporate America at its best. Under the right management, it could be a bonanza.

Peter Krawczyk

McHenry