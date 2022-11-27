Letter: Supporting caregivers

You may be a caregiver if you drive a friend to doctor’s appointments or running errands. If you cook, clean or help a family member with bill paying. If you help a loved one with medication or medical equipment.

As former U.S. First Lady Roslyn Carter often said, “There are only four types of people in the world — those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers.”

November is National Family Caregivers Month. In Illinois, we see remarkable progress toward supporting informal caregivers with a new statewide broad-based stakeholder coalition called the Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition. Powered by Illinois Aging Services and Illinois Area Agencies on Aging, the 200-strong coalition includes caregivers, statewide associations and nonprofit organizations.

The coalition focuses on the impact of unpaid caregivers. According to the 2022 AARP Illinois Survey on Family Caregiving, “there are nearly 1.5 million caregivers who provide more than 1.24 billion hours of unpaid care valued at over $17 billion each year.”

We call on the governor to position Illinois as a national leader supporting family caregivers. Last year’s budget was a strong start, but more is needed to support family caregivers and to achieve long-term care cost savings in Illinois.

We challenge the business community, benefits specialists and managers to up their game supporting current and future employees.

We invite you to join us in celebrating Family Caregivers Month and providing a voice for unpaid caregivers in Illinois.

Amy Brennan

Executive Director

Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition