Letter: Making things clear

This is in response to a letter to the editor on Nov. 2 about pregnancies.

The writer instructed women and girls on their responsibilities, duties and behaviors relating to how and why women and girls become pregnant. It would seem he believes that the woman/girl has sole accountability for a pregnancy.

Certainly, he must know better.

Quoting from the letter: “She has the right to engage in reproductive activities regardless of whether these activities are of responsible character or not.” This begs the question, shouldn’t the partner in this activity also be questioned if his “ ... activities are of responsible character or not”?

Again quoting: “Abstinence is a contraceptive aid. This is where a woman’s right to choose is properly engaged in: Before the reproductive act takes place.” How about a man’s right to choose abstinence, thus conclusively preventing unwanted reproduction?

Continued quoting: “This is irresponsible and our culture has encouraged it.” Our culture has encouraged putting the blame entirely on women, allowing men to behave irresponsibly. As culture has dictated, the writer chose to disregard men’s role in reproductive activities, thus sanctioning their lack of any responsibility.

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake