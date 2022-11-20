Letter: GOP believes its message resonates

Despite the GOP-funded polls projecting a “red wave” for Republican candidates in the midterms, voters overwhelmingly supported democracy and personal freedom over lies and conspiracy theories. Election deniers and Trumpists have been defeated in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin. Republican Herschel Walker’s chances of winning the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia do not appear promising.

Republicans are blaming Trump, the media and others, but they still believe their message resonates with American voters. With the majority in the U.S. House, they will only embarrass themselves with impeachments, investigations and attempts to roll back Joe Biden’s accomplishments.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has said former President Trump can make the party stronger or he can destroy it. The midterms gave us the answer.

Meanwhile, in light of Gov. JB Pritzker’s resounding victory in Illinois, I’d like to ask all those who complain about taxes and point out how people are fleeing the state to just leave already.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin