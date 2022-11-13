Letter: Medicare Open Enrollment help is available

Medicare Open Enrollment is here, and it is such a confusing time. As a beneficiary, you have the right to review your Part D and Medicare Advantage Plan every year. Working with a Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselor is a free, no-pressure way to receive education and assistance so you can make an informed decision about what is best and most affordable for you. The Harvard Community Senior Center has SHIP counselors and satellite locations in Woodstock and Crystal Lake and can meet now and year-round as you prepare to enroll in Medicare. Current Medicare enrollees have until Wednesday, Dec. 7, to review their plans. We are happy to help you understand, and our service is free. To schedule an appointment, call 815-943-2740.

Lynda Rohe

Harvard