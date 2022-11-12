Letter: Truth in advertising

Truth in Advertising is the FTC-enforced rules requiring businesses to be truthful and accurate when they advertise products or services in printed ads, TV and radio commercials, etc. Businesses that fail to follow Truth in Advertising rules and are found guilty of misrepresenting their product or service can be fined or otherwise penalized and may be the subject of a class action lawsuit.

While advertising is often creative, it can sometimes cross the line into false advertising when a business knowingly misleads consumers and distorts the truth. Apparently, political advertising does not have to follow these rules. When a political party spends hundreds of millions of dollars to win an election, I feel it is reasonable to call that political party a business and the politician an employee of that business.

Why is it that both political parties feel the need to inundate the airwaves for months prior to an election with streaming commercials that are filled with misleading promises, false accusations, lies and distortions? Since there is only one truth, who is it that is lying in every ad or commercial?

I am disgusted, ashamed and tired of hearing and seeing propaganda about a candidate or other political hack who is involved in that sort of campaigning. What type of individual and/or political party would sling this mud and stoop to this level to win an election?

I used to think our country was better than this. When did we become a nation of people who would tolerate this sort of campaigning or the individuals who participate in it?

Alan Wilson

Woodstock