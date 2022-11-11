Letter: Only one party dealing with our problems

I wish oil was an infinite resource but it isn’t. Supply will continue to diminish and price to go up and our energy security threatened.

I wish that the facts did not point to a changing climate, but they do.

I wish that our topsoil was not disappearing, but it is along with our food security.

I wish that the quality and quantity of our water was not an issue, but it is.

I wish that medical care and medicine were not beyond the means of many, but it is.

I wish that we did not have disruptive groups in our society but we do, threatening the unity of our nation.

I wish that current working wages did not still leave many Americans below the poverty level, but it does.

I wish we had a three-party system or more, but we don’t and, as much as I am an independent, I will have to choose among what we have.

I see only one party dealing with the issues above and one party resisting dealing with our real problems. Yes, it takes some of our hard-earned money to deal with these issues. As someone said “nothing is free.”

So as an ideological independent I will be voting Democratic this election as I see them as the one of the two parties dealing with our problems.

Jeff Varda

McHenry