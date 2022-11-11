Letter: Abortion should not be considered a form of birth control

We’ve been inundated with pro-abortion political ads bashing anti-abortion candidates. To see the root cause of this abortion controversy, we must go back 100 years.

Then, Margaret Sanger founded both the American Birth Control League and, later, the Birth Control Clinical Research Bureau. (Note the use of the term “birth control” in both names.) These two organizations later merged to become Planned Parenthood.

In her 1938 autobiography, Ms. Sanger explained what was said to the women who came to her birth control clinic regarding abortion:

“To each group we explained simply what contraception was; that abortion was the wrong way — no matter how early it was performed it was taking life; that contraception was the better way, the safer way — it took a little time, a little trouble, but was well worth while in the long run, because life had not yet begun.”

So, it seems if Planned Parenthood wishes to follow the ideals of its founder, it should be fostering birth control rather than pushing abortions.

It also seems our politicians are arguing about the wrong thing. They should be urging their followers to use birth control rather than abortion to control births.

As for those few cases where pregnancy results from rape or incest and those cases where the mother’s health is at risk abortion should be a legal option.

But abortion should not be considered a form or birth control, as Ms. Sanger stated: “it is the wrong way.”

Patrick Donlea

Crystal Lake