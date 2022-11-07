Letter: What reproductive health rights women have

I have become tired of being told a “woman’s right to choose” is misrepresented by my Democrat friends and neighbors. A woman in Illinois has the right to choose what her reproductive health care will be. She has the right to engage in reproductive activities regardless of whether these activities are of responsible character or not.

Her personal rights are impinged upon when they affect more than just herself. When her activities result in a pregnancy, there is another person that will be directly affected by her decisions. That person is a baby; it is human. It is not simply a tumor-like growth that must be excised. It has personhood and, as such, even though it is unseen and unheard, it has acquired the inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Let me be very clear about this; abortion has nothing to do with reproductive health. If the woman were unable to conceive, she would have a reproductive health problem. Pregnancy is evidence that she does not have a productive health problem.

If a woman is concerned that a pregnancy will cause her harm, she has two choices to make: engage in reproductive activity without contraceptive aid or use contraceptive aid. Abstinence is a contraceptive aid. This is where a woman’s right to choose is properly engaged in: before the reproductive act takes place.

Women who do not understand this simple fact revert to trying to solve the problems that come with pregnancy. This is irresponsible and our culture has encouraged it.

Randy Illg

Union