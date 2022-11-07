Letter: Vote for Bill Foster

It’s close to election time and misinformation is being flung everywhere. A perfect example is Ms. Catalina Lauf’s claiming on Twitter that Congressman Foster has declined to debate her. Let’s examine that claim with specifics.

First, the debate forum she is referring to was one organized by the Civics Committee at Del Webb Sun City in Huntley. Foster’s team had already indicated that they might need to reschedule if he was needed in Washington (he actually has a job there).

Really, why a forum at a subdivision? That is quite limited.

The real question is why Ms. Lauf has never responded to invitations from the Daily Herald and the League of Women Voters (of which she is a member) when they contacted her campaign to set up debates.

If this is how she acts when she isn’t representing us, what can we expect if she is elected?

Finally, I keep going back to the last election, when she didn’t know what the ERA was. Is this really someone we want in Washington, a person who doesn’t even know one of the most important amendments in the history of our country? I say no.

Vote for Bill Foster, who has a long track record of building successful small businesses into an industry and has a stellar education, including knowing what ERA means.

Anne Blohm

Crystal Lake