Letter: The connection between rebates and the election

Many Illinois taxpayers have started to receive their tax rebate checks from Gov. JB Pritzker. Earlier this year, the Democratic supermajorities in Springfield passed the Illinois Family Relief Act, which was signed into law on Thursday, June 9. Illinois received over $8 billion in one-time funds from the federal government for pandemic relief. However, Pritzker’s television commercials don’t make mention of these one-time funds, and instead the commercials imply that Illinois’ severe chronic monetary woes have been magically cured. That is an amazing claim when you consider the increases in state spending that have been budgeted for the 2022 to 2023 fiscal year.

The Illinois legislature failed to repay all of the money that was borrowed from the state’s unemployment insurance fund, leaving a $1.8 billion hole that will be filled by increasing taxes on Illinois’ employers or recovered via lower unemployment benefits in the future. The state’s horrendous unfunded public pension problem is still in excess of $137 billion (or more) with no solution in sight.

The rebate checks are based on Illinois taxpayers’ 2021 personal income tax returns and can include a refund of up to $300 for property taxes, which is a tiny fraction of a taxpayer’s property tax bill. The rebate check for a single taxpayer who doesn’t pay property taxes is $50. The checks started to arrive right at the start of early in-person voting. Coincidence?

Tim Beck

McHenry