Letter: Thank you, voters

It is time we recognize the power that our nation’s young voters bring to the ballot box. Whether you are an 18-year-old first-time voter, an apprentice fighting for the right to organize, a military recruit serving with valor, a student working to pay for college, or a new parent fighting for your child’s welfare, you are the future and we honor you.

You are often credited with your incredible energy and optimism. However, we must also recognize your ability to chart a pathway to a better tomorrow. Whenever you think “My vote doesn’t count,” recall the game-changing impact you had on the issues of climate, gun control and women’s rights. The only votes that don’t count are those that aren’t cast.

In this Congressional election, we desperately need young adults like yourself to vote for a better future, one that stops climate change, promotes affordable family healthcare and prescription drugs, allows women to choose their own health care, respects employees’ rights to unionize, assures reasonable wages and benefits, supports government crisis-time investment saving individuals, families and small businesses, and addresses economics and inflation through workers building value rather than corporations promoting “trickle down theory” justifying huge profits.

The U.S. Rep. Sean Casten campaign is blessed with insights from young heroes like yourself. We honor your persistence in bettering your life and the lives of your friends, family, and the world. Thank you for voting this November to help shape the future you deserve.

Bruce Lane

Cary