Letter: Support Mary Mahady for County Clerk

Please join me in supporting Mary Mahady for County Clerk in the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. I choose to support Mary, not as a Democrat or Republican, but as a McHenry County resident who is looking for positive change in the county clerk’s office.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Mary for the last 10 years. Mary is always visible and participating in the community, as well as always accessible as a community member and as the McHenry Township assessor. These are qualities I look for in someone I choose to support for elected office.

In a world where elections are demonized and under such constant scrutiny, the McHenry County Clerk’s office needs new leadership that can be relied upon and trusted. For me, that leadership starts with Mary Mahady.

Pat Arnold

McHenry