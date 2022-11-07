Letter: Nobody has the right to take another life

Yesterday morning, I was reading the Bible and what God said in Psalm 78, verses five and six.

He decreed statutes for Jacob and established the law in Israel, which he commanded our ancestors to teach their children, so the next generation would know them, even the children yet to be born, and they in turn would tell their children. Then last night I was listening to the gubernatorial debate and I heard our governor stating he supports women’s right to an abortion. The Bible clearly states that nobody has the right to take another person’s life. We are commanded to remember the good things God has done for us and to tell our children about God and how awesome he is. We will always have differences when it comes to politics, but I believe Darren Bailey would protect our children for years to come. It makes me so sad to think that anyone thinks a woman has the right to end a helpless baby’s right to live and walk this earth before they are even born. May God forgive us and God bless America.

Tom Graf

Woodstock