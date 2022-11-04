Letter: The obvious choice

To the Editor:

Mary Mahady is the obvious choice for McHenry County clerk. She has shown excellent skill in managing complicated issues, property assessments, as well as managing a staff. She has been unusually accessible as the township assessor and has trained her staff to be accessible and helpful to the public.

Her office people are always polite and go out of their way to be helpful. They follow up promptly with accurate information and enough detail to walk you through what needs to be done to correct your problem. No matter how dumb the question may be, they don’t make you feel stupid for asking it.

Mary is always helpful and shows far more initiative than your usual government official in helping you solve your problem, even if it’s not in her area. She will give you detailed instructions on where to go, who to ask for and what to say to get the help you need. She also shows common sense. Just good, old fashioned common sense. Something not as common, especially in government offices as one might hope. She takes the time to listen, and cares enough to take the time to help you in any way she can.

We need more people like Mary Mahady running our local government.

Sally Stachniak

Woodstock