Letter: Highly qualified candidate

Be sure to get out and vote.

We must vote to ensure we have competent and able people who will support us. Our vote is our voice.

Looking at our current elected officials, the McHenry County clerk is one of those officials we need to change. The citizens of McHenry County have endured years of careless, unreliable and ineffective service from our current clerk. He has appeared time and again with election errors and inaccurate election results. He has even changed the wording on referenda and eliminated some that were already approved.

Mary Mahady is running for McHenry County clerk and deserves your vote. She has proved to be capable, reliable and effective in her role as the assessor for McHenry Township. You read the letter from Tom Popovich, who has worked with Mary and who praised her extreme competence and professionalism. She attends to the details and always does what is right. I urge you to vote based on the quality and background of this highly qualified candidate. Speak out and vote for Mary Mahady for county clerk.

Bill King

McHenry