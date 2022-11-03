Letter: Mahady will work for McHenry County

To the Editor:

Mary Mahady has roots in McHenry County. She raised her family here and as a local real estate agent, cares about the community she lives in. Mary has a unique understanding of the issues that affect the quality of life and economic vitality in McHenry County. She has been a coach and official for local youth sports, participates in the McHenry Chamber of Commerce and served on the McHenry County Board of Review for property appeals.

In every job, Mary’s leadership has brought integrity, diligence, fairness and trust. Elected as McHenry Township Assessor in 2013, she has a proven record for bringing accountable government service to our community. Mary ensured a fair and open appeal process, gaining citizen trust and saving money for taxpayers.

Mary will work tirelessly to make sure the residents of our county can vote for the candidates of their choice with confidence that the process is transparent and correct. Ballots will be correctly prepared and presented, election officials will be properly trained and supported and all eligible voters will have access to our elections.

Bob Schroyer

McHenry