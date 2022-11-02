Letter: Support for Darren Bailey

In life, there are innumerable unknowns; however, in politics, nothing is truly known besides the inherent ills and inspirations of human nature. In life and politics, there is but only one truth: the first step to recovery is the admission of that which ails you. This timeless tenet of existence is what leads me to endorse state Sen. Darren Bailey for governor. Bailey calls out our problems and presents common sense solutions. He understands the status quo must not, and cannot, continue. The downstate legislator knows that we must repeal the SAFE-T Act as the “T” merely stands for tyranny. Not only does this dangerous legislation violate our Illinois Constitution, in that it attempts to address several matters simultaneously and neglects to recognize that every Illinoisan is bailable, but it violates the spirit of the U.S. Constitution. In that same vein, Bailey embraces the limits upon his own power and will not abuse executive orders or emergency proclamations like Gov. JB Pritzker. The government’s role is not to soothe the souls of the politically correct, but to ensure the safety and liberty of the American people. Bailey will work tirelessly to track down corruption where it exists, lower taxes, restore the restaurant and retail sectors of our state, consolidate pension funds and ensure retirement security, and improve our education system’s standing across the nation. Bailey’s ability to admit that we have problems will create a world of possibilities for our future.

Henry Wilson

Washington, D.C., and long-time McHenry County resident